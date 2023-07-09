Famer arrested, gun found at premises during snap raid Loop Jamaica

The St Elizabeth police have charged 29-year-old Adrian Shakes, a farmer of Berkshire district, St Elizabeth, with prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition in relation to an incident that occurred in his district on Saturday, July 8.

Reports from the Black River police are that at about 5:30 am, lawmen conducted a joint police/military operation in the area when a premises that was occupied by Shakes was searched.

During the search, Shakes was reportedly seen throwing a firearm from his room.

The weapon was retrieved and closer examination revealed that it was a Taurus .38 revolver containing six .38 rounds of ammunition. Further checks were conducted and another seven .38 rounds of ammunition werealso seen in his possession.

He was subsequently taken into custody. Following a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney, Shakes was charged

His court date has not been finalised.