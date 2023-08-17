Famer called Pope Paul charged with murder in St James Loop Jamaica

Thirty-one-year-old Jason Jarrett, otherwise called ‘Pope Paul’, a farmer of George’s Valley, St James was charged with murder following an incident in his community on August 11.

The victim is 66-year-old Hector Woolery a plumber of the same community.

Reports from the Maroon Town police are that at about 4pm, Woolery and Jarrett had an argument which escalated. Woolery reportedly used a piece of log to attack Jarrett, which resulted in him stabbing Woolery to the left side of the chest.

The police were summoned and Woolery was assisted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jarrett was taken into custody and later charged on August 15 following an interview in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.