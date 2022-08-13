Family and cops searching for missing 41-y-o labourer in Old Harbour Loop Jamaica

Family and cops searching for missing 41-y-o labourer in Old Harbour Loop Jamaica
41-year-old Adrian Bartley otherwise called ‘Teddy

The police are seeking your help to find 41-year-old Adrian Bartley otherwise called ‘Teddy’, a labourer of Claremont Housing Scheme in Old Harbour, St Catherine who has been missing since Sunday, August 07.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that Bartley was last seen at home and has not been heard from since. His mode of dress is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Adrian Bartley is asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876-983-2255, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

