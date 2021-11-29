Family broken after helpful gesture ends in killing of Sorika Picart | Loop Jamaica

“Total grief”, that’s how Sorika Picart’s stepfather Jason Thompson described what her family is now experiencing following her shooting death two Saturdays ago.

He told Loop News that Sorika is missed by many and that the family is finding it very difficult to cope.

Sorika, a former student at Alpha Academy, was shot dead at her home on Lincoln Road, Kingston 5 on November 20. Her grand-uncle, who is now in police custody, is alleged to have been the shooter.

According to Thompson, all Sorika’s mother wanted to do was to assist a relative, but it went “totally wrong”.

“This all transpired from the type of person who her mother is, just always trying to assist. This person had shortly come into the island; he was deported from the United States and she was just trying to assist a family member of hers…when all of this totally gone wrong,” he told Loop News.

Police sources said that about 5:50 pm on November 20, Sorika was at home when she was fatally shot during an incident in which a 26-year-old woman was also wounded.

The suspect, in his bid to escape, allegedly opened fire at a team of cops and a motorist. Several motor vehicles were reportedly damaged during the gunfire.

Two days later, he was arrested in Seaview Gardens. A representative from the Corporate Communications Unit told Loop News on Monday that he has not yet been charged.

Opposition Leader Mark Golding, who sat and prayed with the family recently, said, although the family will be on a long journey to learning to cope with losing the teen, he was glad to have been able to share a few moments with them.