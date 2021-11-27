Family calls for probe as baby dies under questionable circumstances | Loop Jamaica

A father is calling on health officials to launch an investigation after his son died under questionable circumstances five days after being born at the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital.

In a video posted on social media, the man who goes by the name ‘KC Vas’, said his child was born on Thursday, November 18. The father claimed the child was born brain-damaged and with a heart condition.

The broken father said he felt all of this was caused by the length of time it took medical practitioners to deliver the newborn.

He alleged that one medical personnel even gave him an explanation to that effect.

The development has left the family distraught to the point where the mother of the child is constantly breaking down, as she, too grapples for answers.

“The boss (my son) only get fi live five days,” the teary-eyed man said.

“Di nurse dem a work, but dem nah work fi love. Dem a work fi money” claimed the grieving father, who explained that he was left overwhelmed with the death.

The couple is calling on health authorities, the Government… and the Children’s Advocate to look into the matter which he says he continues to get conflicting reports about.

“We need all kinds of answers now,” the man pleaded, begging persons to share the video.