Family concerned as 14-y-o girl from Kingston goes missing Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Tori Jackson, otherwise called ‘Peach’, of Torrington Park in Kingston, who has been missing since Wednesday, September 27.

She is of dark complexion and slim build and is about 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall.

Reports from the Admiral Town police are that at about 8:33am, Tori was last seen at home wearing a red blouse, black tights, and a pair of black slippers. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tori Jackson is asked to contact the Admiral Town police at 876- 922-6243, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.