Family, cops launch desperate search as 13-year-old goes missing Loop Jamaica

A high alert has been activated for 13-year-old Shontoya Martin of Beckford Close, Banister District, Old Harbour in the parish of St Catherine who has been missing since Sunday, October 16.

She is of black complexion, slim build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall. Reports from the Old Harbour police are that at about 10:00 am, Shontoya was last seen at home wearing a black dress with white stripes.

She has not been heard from since. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shontoya Martin is being asked to contact the Old Harbour police at 876-983-2255, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.