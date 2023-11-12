‘Family dispute’ behind St Catherine double murder Loop Jamaica

The police are theorising that an ongoing family dispute is behind Saturday night’s double murder at a bar in Gregory Park, St Catherine, in a gun attack that also left a third man hospitalised.

The deceased men are 46-year-old Cedric Crooks, otherwise called Gungo, a farmer, and 47-year-old Michael Manley, otherwise called ‘Bada Bada’, a groundsman. They were both of Gregory Park addresses.

The injured individual is said to be an elderly man.

Reports from the police are that the three men were patrons at the bar, located on Main Street, when they were pounced upon by a gunman who opened fire, hitting them. The gunman then escaped in the area.

The police were alerted, and the men taken to hospital where Crooks and Manley were pronounced dead, and the third man was admitted in serious but stable condition.

Crooks, who was injured in a shooting incident in 2017, was killed a day after celebrating his birthday.