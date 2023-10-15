Family, friends mourn soldier killed in 3-vehicle crash in St Ann Loop Jamaica

Tributes continue to flow after a Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier died from injuries he sustained in a three-vehicle bang-up along the Richmond main road in St Ann on Friday.

The deceased is 24-year-old Private Chavane Allen of Standfast in Brown’s Town, St Ann.

Police reports are that about 9:35 pm, Allen was driving his Toyota Fielder motorcar along the Richmond main road heading towards Priory.

On reaching in the vicinity of Plantation Smokehouse restaurant, the soldier’s vehicle and a Toyota Axio motorcar, which were heading in the same direction, collided with a motor truck laden with cement that was being driven in the opposite direction.

All three drivers were taken to the hospital, where Allen succumbed to his injuries and the other two drivers were admitted in stable conditions.

The JDF, in a statement on Saturday afternoon, expressed sadness at Allen’s passing and offered condolences to his family, friends and other loved ones.

The army said it will continue to support Allen’s loved ones as they grieve his death.

Meanwhile, social media users who remembered Allen, expressed condolences to his family. Relatives also expressed shock at the soldier’s passing.

“Wake up dawg. Tell me a joke this cuz (cousin),” a relative wrote on Facebook.

“SIP cuz (cousin). I’m really sad to know you leave like this,” said another relative.

“SIP bro. God youth, ambitious youth. Hurts to be writing about your passing. Jah know,” posted a man on Facebook.