Family, friends mourn soldier killed in 3-vehicle crash in St Ann Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Family, friends mourn soldier killed in 3-vehicle crash in St Ann Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Newsmaker: How Paulwell’s ‘spouse’ allegedly came on a murder mission

Businessman granted $1.5-m bail on ‘love triangle’ murder charge

Shericka Jackson spotted at ‘Nitecap’ as she enjoys her off-season

Poll: What budgetary steps will you take amid the fare increase?

Family, friends mourn soldier killed in 3-vehicle crash in St Ann

American businessman dies at St Ann hotel; cops await autopsy report

Fire razes Montego Bay Shoes Market in St James

Phillip Paulwell ‘heartbroken’ after his daughter, her mom killed

‘There’s no party like a Frenchmen party,’ says patron

It’s official, Miss Kitty and Ian Godfrey Wilkinson, KC tie the knot!

Sunday Oct 15

25°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

6 hrs ago

Private Chavane Allen

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Tributes continue to flow after a Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier died from injuries he sustained in a three-vehicle bang-up along the Richmond main road in St Ann on Friday.

The deceased is 24-year-old Private Chavane Allen of Standfast in Brown’s Town, St Ann.

Police reports are that about 9:35 pm, Allen was driving his Toyota Fielder motorcar along the Richmond main road heading towards Priory.

On reaching in the vicinity of Plantation Smokehouse restaurant, the soldier’s vehicle and a Toyota Axio motorcar, which were heading in the same direction, collided with a motor truck laden with cement that was being driven in the opposite direction.

All three drivers were taken to the hospital, where Allen succumbed to his injuries and the other two drivers were admitted in stable conditions.

The JDF, in a statement on Saturday afternoon, expressed sadness at Allen’s passing and offered condolences to his family, friends and other loved ones.

The army said it will continue to support Allen’s loved ones as they grieve his death.

Meanwhile, social media users who remembered Allen, expressed condolences to his family. Relatives also expressed shock at the soldier’s passing.

“Wake up dawg. Tell me a joke this cuz (cousin),” a relative wrote on Facebook.

“SIP cuz (cousin). I’m really sad to know you leave like this,” said another relative.

“SIP bro. God youth, ambitious youth. Hurts to be writing about your passing. Jah know,” posted a man on Facebook.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Talks far advanced on acquiring 200 JUTC buses over next 2 years – Vaz

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: How Paulwell’s ‘spouse’ allegedly came on a murder mission

Jamaica News

Businessman granted $1.5-m bail on ‘love triangle’ murder charge

More From

Sport

Shericka Jackson nominated for World Athlete of the Year 2023

See also

Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson, who became the third woman to achieve a Diamond League sprint double, is among the list of 11 nominees for World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year.
Jackson, a

Lifestyle

It’s official, Miss Kitty and Ian Godfrey Wilkinson, KC tie the knot!

It’s indeed a beautiful day in Ja for media personality turned attorney-at-law Khadine Natoya Hylton and King’s Counsel Ian Godfrey Wilkinson.
Guests were invited to the couple’s ‘felicitous celebr

Jamaica News

Family, friends mourn soldier killed in 3-vehicle crash in St Ann

Tributes continue to flow after a Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier died from injuries he sustained in a three-vehicle bang-up along the Richmond main road in St Ann on Friday.
The deceased is 24

Jamaica News

Another female missing; family in Old Harbour, St Catherine concerned

Thirty-four-year-old Shanique Plummer of the Paradise Nursing Home, Old Harbour, St. Catherine has been missing since Tuesday, August 29.
She is of dark complexion medium build and about 172 centim

Jamaica News

Phillip Paulwell ‘heartbroken’ after his daughter, her mom killed

Veteran politician wants those behind their killing prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law

Sport

Reggae Girl Cheyna Matthews retires from professional football

Reggae Girlz forward Cheyna Matthews, a key player for the Chicago Red Stars in the American professional women’s football league, has officially announced her retirement from the world of professiona

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols