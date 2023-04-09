Family in Westmoreland worried as 11-year-old still missing Loop Jamaica

A high alert has been activated for 11-year-old Courtney Douglas otherwise called ‘Papi’ of Strathbogie district, Westmorland who has been missing since Friday, April 07.

He is of dark complexion and slim build.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that at about 1:10 pm, Courtney was last seen at his Grandmother’s shop dressed in a blue shirt, red shorts and a pair of white Crocs slippers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Courtney Douglas is being asked to contact the Savana-la- Mar Police at 876-955-2536, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.