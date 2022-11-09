‘Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop’ Cast Frolic In Jamaica With Spice & Safaree

The upcoming Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition has been filmed in Jamaica with two of the islands stars, Spice and Safaree.

The show’s special edition, which is renewed for a third time, brings together all the old cast members and new members as they discuss the season, and some even try to hash out their issues. On Tuesday (November 8), Safaree confirmed that the show was wrapped as he shared an aerial view from the sky. “Another TV show filmed in Jamaica. GOD IS GOOD,” he wrote on Instagram Stories.

Love & Hip Hop also confirmed days ago that the show would be aired on November 28. “Yuh ready fi dis?! #LHHFamReunion is heading to Jamaica. Who are you most excited to see?” the show wrote on Twitter with an accompanying trailer.

The trailer of the upcoming show says that all of the members who started the show will feature along with the present cast. Among those who were seen in the teaser are Tokyo Vanity, Scrapp DeLeon, Teairra Mari, Lil Fizz, Nikki Mudaris, Alexis Skyy, Lyrica Anderson, Chrissy Lampkin, Mariahlynn Phresher & Jen, Amara La Negra, Trick Daddy, Jim Jones, and others.

The show is also drama-filled, with several women fighting, and Spice is seen taking a jug of juice and throwing it on a group of people sitting down.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta has gone viral in the past few days with scenes of the moment Erica Mena gets the call that her Safaree’s divorce was finalized. Still, she was devastated to learn that while she is the children’s primary custodian, all of their financial responsibility is on her, as Safaree successfully proved in court that Erica was making more money than him.

“Like he doesn’t have to pay nothing of it?” Erica asks in the video.

A day before, Erica shared that Safaree wanted the court to award him joint custody so he could get Erica to pay him child support.

Safaree has not responded to the rumors, although there is a separate claim that he will pay $4,000 and change for child support. That claim has not been verified.