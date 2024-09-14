Family seeking public assistance to fly out victim of BK explosion

Relatives of Kerry-Ann Folkes, one of the persons who were injured in the explosion at the Burger King outlet in New Kingston on Wednesday morning, are seeking help to get her urgent medical treatment abroad.

The owners of Burger King have announced that they will be helping the victims of the explosion with the necessary treatment, but a sister of Kerry-Ann, Renay Folkes-Johnson, is insisting that her injured sister cannot wait until the assistance from the company is available.

Folkes Johnson said Kerry-Ann needs specialised care from a burn facility, and there is none in Jamaica.

She said the family has identified a burn facility overseas, and has made all the necessary logistical arrangements with the help of the Sanmerna Foundation.

She said everything is in place except the funds to pay for air ambulance service.

Folkes Johnson is begging the public for assistance to help her sister get through the present difficult time.

Director of Sanmerna Foundation, Robert White, said the family approached the foundation for help and they have made arrangement to have Kerry-Ann moved to a facility overseas.

He too echoed the call for assistance from the public to get the victim the treatment that she needs.

Persons wishing to assist may make contribution to Renay Vannessa Folkes Johnson, NCB Duke Street Branch, account #064940554.