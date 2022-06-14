Family suing hospital after 4-year-old boy given accidental vasectomy | Loop Jamaica

A Texas family is suing a Houston doctor after their four-year-old son was given and unintended vasectomy during surgery.

According to reports, the boy was hospitalised for a scheduled hernia surgery at the time of the incident.

Randy Sorrels, the family’s personal injury attorney, said part of the surgery involved work close to the boys groin and the surgeon “cut the wrong piece of anatomy.”

“The surgeon, we think, cut accidentally the vas deferens, one of the tubes that carries reproductive semen in it. It could affect this young man for the rest of his life,” he said to reporters.

The procedural error is not a common one, according to Sorrels. He said: “Before a doctor transects or cuts any part of the anatomy, they are supposed to positively identify what that anatomy is and then cut. Here, the doctor failed to accurately identify the anatomy that needed to be cut. Unfortunately, cut his vas deferens. That wasn’t found out until it was sent in for pathology.”

The doctor who operated on the boy doesn’t have a history of malpractice.

The attorney said the family is concerned for the boys health and they’re presently weighing options as it relates to reversing the procedure.

“The family’s biggest concern is how this might affect their child physically, on the ability to have children in the future, and emotionally,” Mr Sorrells said. “[Along with] having to explain this to a potential partner who you are going to have children with.”

Sorrels expressed concern that the boy could battle with fertility issues for the rest of his life.