Family wants answers from St Jago after teen collapses, dies Loop Jamaica

The family of 13-year-old Arianna Barnett has been left with several questions after she collapsed at St Jago High School in St Catherine on Friday and later died at hospital.

The teen, who was in grade eight, was reportedly participating in a pre-sports day activity at the institution when it happened.

Her sister, Kerreen Messam, told Loop News that her sister was running when she collapsed after holding on to a tank and crying out for help. She was reportedly on her second lap around the field at the time.

Describing her sibling, the youngest of six, as very quiet, jovial and loving, Messam said Arianna was a Christian who was very involved in activities at the Seventh-day Adventist Church she attended.

She also loved running and was planning to participate in long jump at the school’s sports day, which was scheduled for February 20.

Arianna Barnett (centre) was a member of the Pathfinder Club, a department of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

“I want answers from the school,” Messam said on Monday, three days after her sister’s death.

“The school is yet to make a report to the police station [about the incident],” she added, questioning the reason for the delay.

She also raised questions about whether there was adult supervision at the time of her sister’s collapse, as she believes her sister could’ve received immediate medical attention.

She told Loop News that Arianna got to the hospital late evening and was pronounced dead at 7:15pm.

Messam said a day after her sister’s death, the school shared a note with parents, guardians and students expressing sadness at the passing of “a young, vibrant and promising member” of the school family.

The school also advised that sports day and related activities would be postponed until further notice.

“We are disheartened by the passing of our student and grieve with her family at this time,” the school said.

Checks with the police on Monday, through the Corporate Communications Unit, revealed that the teen’s death had not been recorded and, therefore, the police could not provide any information on the matter.

However, a source within the education system confirmed on Monday that a second-form student collapsed on the field at St Jago High School during a practice exercise on Friday, reportedly after school, and that she later died.

The school’s principal, Collette Feurtado-Pryce, confirmed Tuesday that the student died at hospital.

Messam said her family filed a report at the Spanish Town Police Station on Monday afternoon.

She said, too, that it was not the first time Arianna was participating in sporting activities. She was also not aware of the 13-year-old having any pre-existing medical conditions.

The family is awaiting a post-mortem examination.