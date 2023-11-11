Family worried as 16-y-o girl from Spanish town goes missing from Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Tatiana Anderson of Ensom Crescent, Spanish Town, St Catherine who has been missing since Friday, November 10.

She is of dark complexion, slim build, and about 165 centimeters (5 feet 5 inches) tall. Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Tatiana was last seen at home at about 8:15 am.

When last seen she was dressed in a pink sweater, black shorts, and brown slippers. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tatiana Anderson is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876- 984-2305, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station. No photograph of Tatiana Anderson was available at the time of this publication.