Family worried in St Thomas as 15-y-o boy goes missing Loop Jamaica

While most parents are preparing for back to school one family in Mount Pleasant, St Andrew is desperately trying to find their 15-year-old loved one who has been reported missing,

Police said an Ananda Alert has been activated for teenager Andre Cooper of, the 9 Miles section of the parish, who has been missing since Wednesday, August 24.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 145 centimetres (4 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Bull Bay police are that at about 12:30 am, Andre was last seen in his community wearing white merino and black shorts. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Andre Cooper is asked to contact the Bull Bay Police at 876- 967-6810, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.