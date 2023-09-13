Fans anticipate Tallawahs’ resurgence in ongoing CPL season Loop Jamaica

In a surprising turn of events, the Jamaica Tallawahs defied expectations in the 2022 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) by clinching their third CPL title, marking their first victory since 2016.

Not many gave them a chance to qualify for the 2022 playoffs, let alone make the final.

Against formidable odds, the franchise achieved a remarkable feat as the first team to claim the CPL title after finishing fourth in the league stage.

As the ongoing season progresses, the Tallawahs find themselves in a challenging position, currently occupying the second-to-last spot in the six-team table, with 24 out of 34 matches completed. However, cricket enthusiasts are anticipating a potential resurgence from the Tallawahs, recalling their impressive turnaround in the previous season.

Loop News videographer Ramon Lindsay took to the streets to get the views of cricket fans. For more insights, see the accompanying video.