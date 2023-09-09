Fantastic Fletcher fires Patriots to first win of CPL season Loop Jamaica

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots earned their first win of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a thrilling four-wicket victory over Saint Lucia Kings, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad, on Saturday.

The Patriots won the toss and chose to field first, with 22-year-old spinner Ashmead Nedd producing a clinical spell to help restrict Saint Lucia Kings to 149 for seven off their allotted 20 overs.

Shadrack Descarte was the stand-out in the King’s innings, scoring 43 off 31 balls.

Shadrack Descarte of St Lucia Kings hits a four.

Chasing a victory target of 150, Andre Fletcher hammered a sparkling 93 not out to lead the Patriots to 150 for six with one ball to spare.

Saint Lucia Kings opened their innings with the experienced duo of Colin Munro and Johnson Charles. However, Munro lost his wicket in the third over for 10 runs, before Sean Williams (1) and Roston Chase (0) were dismissed in quick succession to leave the Kings reeling at 22 for three after five overs.

Ashmead Nedd and Benny Howell were particularly effective with the ball during this period.

Charles (42) and Descarte (43) then rebuilt the innings with a 73-run partnership to guide the Kings to a respectable total.

Evin Lewis lost his wicket for one to the spin of Chase in the second over of the Patriot’s chase.

Saint Lucia Kings utilize further spin in the power play, with Khary Pierre taking the wickets of Will Smeed for two and Jyd Goolie for five. Despite this, Fletcher launched a counter-attack to give the Patriots hope of a victory.

Sikandar Raza then took the big wicket of Sherfane Rutherford for 17 to set up a tense finale.

Alzarri Joseph conceded just one over in a magnificent penultimate over to swing the momentum towards the Kings, but it was eventually Fletcher, who was battling injury, who scored a six in the final over to chase down the 150-run target with one ball remaining.

Saint Lucia Kings will be hoping to bounce back on Sunday when they face Trinbago Knight Riders.

Summarised scores:

Saint Lucia Kings 149/7 (Descarte 43, Charles 42; Nedd 2/14, Howell 2/31).

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 150/6 (Fletcher 93*, Rutherford 17; Pierre 2/18, Chase 2/25).