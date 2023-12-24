Farm work prospects being explored for J’cans with disabilities Loop Jamaica

Labour and Social Security Minister, Pearnel Charles Jr, has indicated that the ministry is pursuing farm work employment prospects in Canada for persons living with disabilities locally.

Charles Jr, in a recent interview with reporters, said the ministry has been engaged in discussions with several overseas farm work programme employers in Canada, aimed at achieving the particular objective.

“We have already started to have positive conversation with some of the employers in Canada, some of whom are open to the prospect of inviting and welcoming persons with disabilities who still have the capability and the right attitude for them to get an opportunity to engage in a programme like the farm work programme,” the minister disclosed.

“So, we are taking those steps, having those discussions and, hopefully, we can carve out a space for persons with disabilities in these programmes going forward,” Charles Jr added.

The minister visited Canada in October to engage with officials and key stakeholders regarding the farm work programme, given reports that some Jamaicans were purportedly living and working under poor conditions there.

As part of his visit, as well, Charles Jr went to several Canadian farms, which provided invaluable opportunities for engaging in intensive discussions with the farmworkers on the ground.

The minister also used the opportunity to review various notable locations, pinpointed in prior reports, to gain a comprehensive understanding of the programme’s status.