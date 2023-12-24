Farm work prospects being explored for J’cans with disabilities Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Farm work prospects being explored for J’cans with disabilities Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Newsmaker: Shocking twist in Hopewell High bursar’s murder probe

Woman dies from two-vehicle bang-up in Ocho Rios

Farm work prospects being explored for J’cans with disabilities

More Jamaicans have income now ‘than ever before’ – PM

Two robbers shot dead by party patrons

Drug addict convicted of killing Jamaican native, her family in the UK

Jean Francis, multi talented entertainer bringing snow in Xmas to Ja

ECC urges compliance by operators of unregistered basic schools

Christmas Countdown: Songstress Naomi Cowan and carol singing at Xmas

Partygoers spoilt for choice with a feast of holiday events 

Sunday Dec 24

22°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

6 hrs ago

Minister of Labour and Social Security Pearnel Charles Jr (File photo)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Labour and Social Security Minister, Pearnel Charles Jr, has indicated that the ministry is pursuing farm work employment prospects in Canada for persons living with disabilities locally. 

Charles Jr, in a recent interview with reporters, said the ministry has been engaged in discussions with several overseas farm work programme employers in Canada, aimed at achieving the particular objective.

“We have already started to have positive conversation with some of the employers in Canada, some of whom are open to the prospect of inviting and welcoming persons with disabilities who still have the capability and the right attitude for them to get an opportunity to engage in a programme like the farm work programme,” the minister disclosed. 

“So, we are taking those steps, having those discussions and, hopefully, we can carve out a space for persons with disabilities in these programmes going forward,” Charles Jr added.

The minister visited Canada in October to engage with officials and key stakeholders regarding the farm work programme, given reports that some Jamaicans were purportedly living and working under poor conditions there. 

As part of his visit, as well, Charles Jr went to several Canadian farms, which provided invaluable opportunities for engaging in intensive discussions with the farmworkers on the ground.

The minister also used the opportunity to review various notable locations, pinpointed in prior reports, to gain a comprehensive understanding of the programme’s status.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: Shocking twist in Hopewell High bursar’s murder probe

Jamaica News

Enhancements coming to overseas farm work programme

Jamaica News

How a single mom overcame challenges with community support

More From

Jamaica News

Drug addict convicted of killing Jamaican native, her family in the UK

A 29-year-old man who has been described as a drug addict has been convicted of brutally stabbing to death a Jamaican woman and three of her family members at their south London home in the United Kin

Entertainment

See also

TIME TO GO: Cops pull plug on Unruly Fest

“Time to go!”
That was the word from police officers who pulled the plug on Unruly Fest at Phillips Field Sports Complex in Yallahs, St Thomas, early Saturday.
The law enforcers gave the order t

Jamaica News

More Jamaicans have income now ‘than ever before’ – PM

There are more Jamaicans earning income now than ever before in the country’s history, according to Prime Minister Andrew Holness. 
This, he said, reflects more jobs being created, and shows s

World News

US woman with rare double uterus gives birth to two children

An Alabama woman with two uteri and two cervixes has given birth to two babies after carrying one of them in each uterus.
Kelsey Hatcher of Dora, about 28 miles (45.06 kilometres) northwest of Birm

Jamaica News

Education minister condemns murder of Hopewell High bursar

Education and Youth Minister, Fayval Williams has condemned Wednesday’s murder of Hopewell High School bursar, Jermaine Roberts.
The 35-year-old was shot by a gunman as he was about to drive off th

Jamaica News

Would-be Beryllium robber slapped with several charges

A 19-year-old sales clerk, who survived after a brazen gun attack on a Beryllium security team in Grey Ground district, Manchester, earlier this month, has been slapped with several charged.
His re

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols