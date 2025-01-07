'Time come for change' in NW St Elizabeth, says PNP candidate NSWMA officials vow to improve service for 2025 Swiatek moves into a 3rd-round match against Raducanu Australian Open Poitical candidate in St Ann gets endorsement from Kartel, Popcorn Cops in Manchester seeking witness for case in Circuit Court Gov't says repairing of cables that connect Jamaica eye underway
Farmer accused of carrying out machete attack on man in St Thomas

04 February 2025
1 hrs ago

Detectives attached to the St Thomas Policing Division have charged 19-year-old Omar Brown otherwise called ‘Pullus’, a farmer of Wheelersfield, St Thomas with wounding with intent following an incident in his district on Thursday, January 30. 

Reports from the Golden Grove Police are that at about 5:30pm, Brown was involved in an altercation, where he chopped the complainant on his left arm with a machete, causing a wound that bled profusely. 

The complainant was assisted to the Princess Margaret Hospital by resident,where he was admitted. 

The accused later turned himself in to the Golden Grove Police and was subsequently charged. 

His court date is pending

