Farmer accused of throwing gun from car arrested and charged Loop Jamaica

Lamaco Sylvester otherwise called ‘Ottie’, a farmer of Delightful District in St Elizabeth was charged with possession of prohibited weapon following an incident along the Bull Savannah main road in the parish on Thursday, February 16.

Reports are that about 2:05 p.m, Sylvester was seen driving a motor car when he was signalled to stop.

He disobeyed and sped away. The police followed closely behind him and observed Sylvester throwing an object from the car.

It was retrieved and discovered to be a .380 Bersa Pistol. He was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being arranged.

