Farmer accused of using stone to deliver fatal blow on 62-y-o man Loop Jamaica

A 39-year-old farmer was charged with the murder of a man– the incident took place in Junction, St Elizabeth on Monday, June 27.

Dead is 62-year-old Rupert Cunningham a labourer of Downs district, Watson Hill, Manchester.

The man who has been charged has been identified as Christopher DaCosta otherwise called ‘Boswell’, a farmer of Overhill district, St. Elizabeth

Reports are that at that about 4:50 pm, Cunningham was walking along a dirt path when DaCosta approached him and engaged in a conversation.

Reports suggested that Cunningham continued walking along the roadway when DaCosta kicked him and he fell to the ground. DaCosta then used a stone to hit Cunningham on his head repeatedly causing wounds, which bled.

The police were alerted and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, DaCosta was arrested– he was formally charged after he underwent an interview session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date has not been finalised.