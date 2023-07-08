Farmer accused of using stone to deliver fatal blow on 62-y-o man Loop Jamaica

Local News
Farmer accused of using stone to deliver fatal blow on 62-y-o man Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Shanieka Ricketts secures fifth national triple jump title

NCB urges customers to beware of scammers' 'pretexting' trick

36 killed in crashes during the month of June

PM on behalf of JLP, donates half a million to church to fix AC system

NHT loan applicants urged to hire competent professionals

Farmer reportedly attacks and kill 62-y-o man with a stone

Goalkeeper David de Gea announces he is leaving Manchester United

Foreign national reported missing, last seen in Catherine

Terrelonge, Dunkley crowned national Under-20 100m champions

Parents among 18 charged as cops remove children from church in Mobay

A 39-year-old farmer was charged with the murder of a man– the incident took place in Junction, St Elizabeth on Monday, June 27.

Dead is 62-year-old Rupert Cunningham a labourer of Downs district, Watson Hill, Manchester.

The man who has been charged has been identified as Christopher DaCosta otherwise called ‘Boswell’, a farmer of Overhill district, St. Elizabeth

Reports are that at that about 4:50 pm, Cunningham was walking along a dirt path when DaCosta approached him and engaged in a conversation.

Reports suggested that Cunningham continued walking along the roadway when DaCosta kicked him and he fell to the ground. DaCosta then used a stone to hit Cunningham on his head repeatedly causing wounds, which bled.

The police were alerted and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, DaCosta was arrested– he was formally charged after he underwent an interview session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date has not been finalised.

