Farmer allegedly robs other farmer of cash, legal gun  Loop Jamaica

Six months after a farmer was reportedly robbed of his licensed firearm and $70,000 in cash when he went to Hopeton in St Elizabeth to purchase a cow, the police have charged another farmer for his alleged role in the robbery.

Malcolm Lynch, otherwise called ‘Rick’, a 26-year-old farmer of Warminster, St Elizabeth, is charged with robbery with aggravation and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The police are currently searching for an accomplice.

Reports are that on May 2, 2023, a farmer went to Hopeton to purchase a cow, and was allegedly pounced upon and held up by Lynch and another man.

The two assailant proceeded to rob the now complainant of his licensed firearm, $70,000 in cash, and his wallet containing bankcards, before fleeing the scene.

A report was made to the police and a probe launched into the development.

After months-long probing, the police apprehended Lynch.

He was subsequently positively identified by the complainant on an identification parade, and was booked for the offences last week.

Lynch is expected to appear in the St Elizabeth Parish Court early this week.