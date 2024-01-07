Farmer becomes Manchester’s third murder victim for 2024 Loop Jamaica

The Manchester police are probing the parish’s third murder since the start of the year, this after a farmer was shot and killed by gunmen at a bar in Porus in the parish on Friday night.

The deceased is Oniel Henry, alias ‘Pasha’, of Top Coffee Grove district in the parish.

Police reports are that about 9:30 pm on Friday, Henry and others persons were at a bar when gunmen approached and opened fire before escaping.

When the shooting subsided, Henry was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

No motive has yet been established for the gun attack.

Manchester’s first murder was recorded on Wednesday when 51-year-old taxi operator Gary Taylor died from injuries he sustained a day earlier during a deadly family dispute reportedly over a house.

The incident occurred in Cocoa Walk in the parish, during which Taylor was hit with an object on his head and other sections of his upper body, reportedly by a relative during a heated argument.

Taylor succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Wednesday morning.

Hours later in Greenvale, Manchester, Richard Levy, alias ‘Weedy’, was shot and injured by gunmen travelling in a motorcar in the community at about 7pm.

Levy, a resident of 14th street in Greenvale, was hospitalised in critical condition, and succumbed to his injuries on Friday.