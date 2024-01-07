Farmer becomes Manchester’s third murder victim for 2024 Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Farmer becomes Manchester’s third murder victim for 2024 Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Overtime pay system now in place for rank-and-file cops, but…

Farmer becomes Manchester’s third murder victim for 2024

‘Delay is danger!’ PNP calls on Gov’t to push hard to combat inflation

Threat of industrial action by Gov’t dental surgeons averted for now

‘I just love Jamaica,’ declared Fantasia of her favourite travel spot

Federal officials order grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners

Voters cast ballots in a Bangladesh election marred by boycotts

Antigua PM eyes seamless shift as LIAT 1974 hands over to LIAT 2020

Efforts to restructure RADA to be accelerated this year – Green

Lisa Hanna out as Opposition leader names new Shadow Cabinet

Sunday Jan 07

30°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Manchester police are probing the parish’s third murder since the start of the year, this after a farmer was shot and killed by gunmen at a bar in Porus in the parish on Friday night.

The deceased is Oniel Henry, alias ‘Pasha’, of Top Coffee Grove district in the parish.

Police reports are that about 9:30 pm on Friday, Henry and others persons were at a bar when gunmen approached and opened fire before escaping.

When the shooting subsided, Henry was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

No motive has yet been established for the gun attack.

Manchester’s first murder was recorded on Wednesday when 51-year-old taxi operator Gary Taylor died from injuries he sustained a day earlier during a deadly family dispute reportedly over a house. 

The incident occurred in Cocoa Walk in the parish, during which Taylor was hit with an object on his head and other sections of his upper body, reportedly by a relative during a heated argument.

Taylor succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Wednesday morning.

Hours later in Greenvale, Manchester, Richard Levy, alias ‘Weedy’, was shot and injured by gunmen travelling in a motorcar in the community at about 7pm.

Levy, a resident of 14th street in Greenvale, was hospitalised in critical condition, and succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Overtime pay system now in place for rank-and-file cops, but…

Jamaica News

Farmer becomes Manchester’s third murder victim for 2024

Jamaica News

‘Delay is danger!’ PNP calls on Gov’t to push hard to combat inflation

More From

Jamaica News

Massive probe underway as plane crashes in St Elizabeth

The police say they are following several theories regarding a small airplane that crashed in a section of Elim in northeastern St Elizabeth on Friday night.
Police report that sometime after 7 pm,

See also

Jamaica News

Hundreds now using JCA’S new mobile app

More than 1,000 persons are now using ‘JaCustoms Connect’, a new Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) mobile application, to undertake their business-related transactions with the entity.
The mobile applic

Jamaica News

Farmer becomes Manchester’s third murder victim for 2024

The Manchester police are probing the parish’s third murder since the start of the year, this after a farmer was shot and killed by gunmen at a bar in Porus in the parish on Friday night.
The decea

Jamaica News

Cop and co-accused slapped with multiple charges in murder probe

A policeman was charged with murder and several breaches of the Firearms Act in relation to two incidents in his community on December 27.
He has been identified as 32-year-old Constable Jimoke Ing

Jamaica News

‘I just love Jamaica,’ declared Fantasia of her favourite travel spot

Jamaica has received a glowing endorsement from American singer and actress, Fantasia Barrino-Taylor, who listed the island as her favourite place to visit.
“I love Jamaica,” declared Barrino-Tayl

Jamaica News

‘Delay is danger!’ PNP calls on Gov’t to push hard to combat inflation

Opposition Spokesperson on Industry, Investment and Global Logistics, Anthony Hylton, is urging the Government to take proactive and creative measures to combat inflation.
Hylton believes that infl

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols