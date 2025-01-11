Farmer charged after customer rep found dead

Detectives from the St Thomas Criminal Investigations Branch have charged 49-year-old Cecil Stewart, otherwise called 'Grabba,' a farmer of Golden Valley, Whitehall, St Thomas, with the murder of 28-year-old Roshni Bonfield, otherwise called ‘Danesha,' a customer service representative of the same community.

Bonfield was last seen alive on Sunday, January 26, at about 3:30 p.m., when she left her home to visit a neighboring community.

Later that day, a resident discovered her handbag and cellular phone abandoned along a roadway near her home; Bonfield was reported missing.

On Thursday, January 27, a search was conducted in the community by residents, which led to the discovery of Bonfield's body in a gully.

Detectives intensified investigations, and on Friday, January 28, Stewart turned himself in accompanied by his attorney, where he confessed to the crime and was formally charged with murder on Thursday, January 30.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Maxine Bernard, Crime Officer for St Thomas, commended the collaborative effort between the police and the community that led to Stewart's arrest and charge.

"This swift breakthrough was made possible through the hard work and diligence of our

investigating officers and the concerned residents of Golden Valley. The St. Thomas Police

remain committed to ensuring justice for Roshni Bonfield and her loved ones. We encourage

anyone with additional information to come forward as we pursue justice