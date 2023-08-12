Farmer charged after reportedly attacking man with machete Loop Jamaica

Forty-five-year-old Marlon Taylor, otherwise called ‘Tucker’, a farmer of Rock Spring, Albert Town in Trelawny, was charged with wounding with intent in relation to an incident that occurred in the community on Saturday, August 5.

Reports are that at about 3:00 pm, a man went into the area to visit a friend. While walking along the roadway Taylor attacked him using a machete to inflict wounds on the man’s body.

A report was made to the police, and Taylor was arrested. He was formally charged after being questioned in his attorney’s presence.

His court date has yet to be finalised.