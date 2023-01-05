Farmer charged with another farmer’s murder ‘after $100 dispute’ Loop Jamaica

Twenty-one-year-old Javair Willis, a farmer of Mavis Bank in St Andrew, has been charged with the murder of 28-year-old Jonoy Walker, otherwise called ‘Teddy’, also a farmer of Mavis Bank in St Andrew.

The fatal incident occurred on Monday, January 2.

Reports are that about 9:27 am, Walker and Willis got into an altercation, which is said to have stemmed from an earlier dispute over over $100. During the latter fuss, a knife was brought into play, and Walker was stabbed.

The injured man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Willis was subsequently arrested and later charged.

His court date is being finalised.