Farmer charged with buggery involving 12-y-o girl in St James Loop Jamaica
Detectives from the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) have charged a 20-year-old farmer with sexual assault involving a 12-year-old girl in St James.

The accused has been charged with buggery.

It is allege

