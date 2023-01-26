Farmer chopped to death in St Ann; suspect in custody Loop Jamaica

·1 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Farmer chopped to death in St Ann; suspect in custody Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News

A man is in police custody after allegedly chopping a farmer during a dispute in Mount Moriah, St Ann on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased is 52-year-old Glenroy Campbell, alias ‘Glen’, of Laughton Town in Mount Moriah.

Reports are that about 4pm on Wednesday, Campbell was in his community when he and another man had an altercation, during which he was chopped multiple times.

The wounded farmer was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

See also

The suspect was later apprehended by the police.

NewsAmericasNow.com

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols