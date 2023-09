A farmer was shot and killed in Pimento Walk near Ocho Rios in St Ann on Wednesday.

The deceased is 41-year-old Sean Graham of Sugar Hill Lane in Pimento Walk.

Reports from the Ocho Rios police are that about 6:25 pm, Graham was standing at a shop in the area when a motorcar was driven up to the location.

A man exited the vehicle and opened gunfire, hitting Graham multiple times.

He was later pronounced dead at hospital.

No motive has yet been established for the killing