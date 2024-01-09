Farmer gunned down while playing dominoes in Linstead Loop Jamaica

Gunmen shot and killed a farmer while he was playing a game of dominoes at a shop in Linstead, St Catherine, on Monday night.

The deceased is 37-year-old Nigel Carty, otherwise called ‘Biggs’ or ‘Crushy’, of Sunnyside district in Linstead.

Preliminary reports are that about 8pm, Carty and other persons were engaged in a game of dominoes when two men pounced on them and opened gunfire, hitting him several times.

Carty reportedly succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

A video of the aftermath of the shooting has gone viral on social media, showing the man’s body seated on a stool around a domino table on which his head was rested in a pool of blood.

No motive has been identified for the gun attack, which is being probed by the Linstead police.