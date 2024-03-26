Farmer hit in head, dies two days later Loop Jamaica

Two Saturdays ago, a 62-year-old farmer of Comma Pen district in St Elizabeth was hit in the head during a heated dispute with another farmer. Two days later, he died.

Now, the other farmer, 37-year-old Jerome Reid, who is from the same district, is facing a murder charge.

The deceased is 62-year-old Travie Powell.

Reports from the police are that about 6pm on March 16, Reid and Powell were having a heated dispute, when Reid reportedly used a tool to hit Powell in the head.

Powell was later taken to the hospital where he received treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries two days later.

Yesterday, Reid surrendered to the police and was subsequently charged.

A court date is being finalised for him, the police said.