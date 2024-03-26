Farmer hit in head, dies two days later Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Farmer hit in head, dies two days later Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Stork alert: Baby ‘Whisper’ is a boy!

Man reportedly stabs motorist who refused his help with flat tyre

Bellingham scores in stoppage time as England and Belgium draw 2-2

‘Don’t touch Juliet’: Clarke blasts Golding for being ‘unprincipled’

Port Royal Museum to open in May

Raids of Diddy’s homes were ‘excessive’ use of ‘military force- lawyer

SOS to double SEEK output by mid-2024 with $50 million investment

Man fatally stabbed in Kingston; vendor called Jackfruit charged

Hibbert launches foundation, offers scholarships to KC students

JPL: Humble Lion roar with dominant victory; Tivoli clinch tight win

Wednesday Mar 27

24°C
Jamaica News

Another farmer now facing murder charge

Loop News

6 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Two Saturdays ago, a 62-year-old farmer of Comma Pen district in St Elizabeth was hit in the head during a heated dispute with another farmer. Two days later, he died.

Now, the other farmer, 37-year-old Jerome Reid, who is from the same district, is facing a murder charge.

The deceased is 62-year-old Travie Powell.

Reports from the police are that about 6pm on March 16, Reid and Powell were having a heated dispute, when Reid reportedly used a tool to hit Powell in the head.

Powell was later taken to the hospital where he received treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries two days later.

Yesterday, Reid surrendered to the police and was subsequently charged.

A court date is being finalised for him, the police said.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

Stork alert: Baby ‘Whisper’ is a boy!

Jamaica News

Man reportedly stabs motorist who refused his help with flat tyre

Sport

Bellingham scores in stoppage time as England and Belgium draw 2-2

More From

Sport

Hibbert launches foundation, offers scholarships to KC students

Jamaica’s triple jump star, Jaydon Hibbert, has launched the Leaps & Bounds Foundation to offer scholarships to students at his alma mater, Kingston College (KC).
The inaugural recipients of sc

Sport

See also

‘Is a beach trip’; ‘Update to ’96 look’- J’cans on Paris Olympics kit

While many fans have been gushing at the Paris Olympics 2024 kit for Jamaica since sports manufacturer Puma unveiled the jerseys during the ISSA Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships at the Nationa

Jamaica News

Soldiers charged after ‘disobeying’ cops, speeding off on highway

Two men said to be members of the Jamaica Defence Force have been charged after they were accused of disobeying a team of police officers who signalled for them to stop on the Edward Seaga Highway.

Jamaica News

‘Don’t touch Juliet’: Clarke blasts Golding for being ‘unprincipled’

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke has accused Opposition Leader Mark Golding of being “unprincipled” for questioning the independence of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Juliet Holness, who

Sport

Reggae Boyz beat Panama to secure 3rd place in Concacaf Nations League

Dexter Lembikisa’s first half laser fired Jamaica to a 1-0 victory against Panama in the third-place match of the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League Finals on Sunday evening at AT&T Stadium in Arling

Business

Krispy Kreme opens fourth store in Portmore

Krispy Kreme, last Saturday, March 23, marked a significant milestone with the grand opening of its fourth store in Jamaica, located at 3 Portmore Parkway in St Catherine.
This expansion beyond Kin

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols