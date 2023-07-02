Farmer ‘Jet Lee’ killed in drive-by shooting in St Ann Loop Jamaica

Farmer 'Jet Lee' killed in drive-by shooting in St Ann Loop Jamaica
A 32-year-old farmer was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Wilberforce in Brown’s Town, St Ann on Saturday.

The deceased is Jumani Walford, alias ‘Jet Lee’, of Lincoln Road in Wilberforce, Brown’s Town.

Reports are that about 2:50 am on Saturday, Walford was walking in a section of his community, when a motorcar was driven up and he was shot several times by an unknown person or persons.

The vehicle then sped off.

Residents who heard the explosions alerted the police, and on their arrival, Walford was seen suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was assisted to the hospital, where he was admitted for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries later that day.

The Brown’s Town police are probing the development.

