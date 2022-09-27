Farmer of Hanover and St James addresses named as person of interest Loop Jamaica

Farmer of Hanover and St James addresses named as person of interest
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
The Hanover police have named 47-year-old Andrew Jones as a person of interest.

Jones, who is said to be a farmer and a mason, is last known to have resided in Golden Grove district in Hanover as well as Barrett Town in St James. Detectives have, however, been unable to find him at these addresses.

Jones is therefore being urged to make contact with detectives at the Sandy Bay Police Station immediately.

In addition, anyone who can assist the police to locate him is asked to contact the Sandy Bay police at 876-953-5312 or the Lucea police at 876-956-2333. Persons may also call the police 119 number.

