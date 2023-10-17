Farmer reportedly chopped to death by his brother in Clarendon Loop Jamaica

A man who is said to suffer from mental challenges was arrested by the Clarendon police after he allegedly chopped a brother of his to death during a dispute at their home in the parish on Monday.

The deceased is 43-year-old farmer George Jones of Johnny’s Hill, Clarendon.

Jones was found outside his house near a chicken coop with multiple chop wounds to his upper body on Tuesday morning.

Reports are that about 6:30 pm on Monday, the brothers were at the house when an argument developed between them, during which the now suspect is believed to have inflicted several chop wounds on his sibling’s head and other sections of the upper back.

The police said the following morning they were contacted by a neighbour who reported that the suspect had sought assistance to bury the body.

When the police arrived at the scene, Jones’ lifeless body was seen with multiple chop wounds lying in his backyard.

The body was removed to the morgue, pending a post-mortem examination.

Jones’ brother was subsequently apprehended and taken into custody for questioning at a later date.