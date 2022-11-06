Farmer ‘Slime’ shot dead in St James Loop Jamaica

A 52-year-old farmer was found dead with bullet wounds in the Tangle River area of St James on Saturday.

The deceased is Ian Bell, otherwise called ‘Slime’, of Bottom Roper district in Tangle River.

Police reports are that about 2:20 pm, residents heard loud explosions coming from a section of the community and summoned the police.

On their arrival, Bell’s bullet-riddled body was found in a yard lying in a pool of blood.

He was transported to the hospital, where his death was confirmed.

Investigations are ongoing into the development.