‘Fat Cat’ booked on two counts of shop breaking and larceny Loop Jamaica

Thirty-eight-year-old Courtney Folkes, otherwise called ‘Fat Cat’, a labourer of Ritches district in Clarendon and Knowles Road, Manchester, has been charged with shop breaking and larceny in relation to two separate incidents in August and October 2022.

Reports from the Spaldings police are that on Monday, August 15, 2022 at about 8:30 pm, a woman securely locked her business place in Ritches district and left.

Upon her return the following day, she realised that the establishment had been broken into and items were missing.

She contacted the police and a report was made.

The police confirmed that a similar incident occurred on Saturday October 15, 2022 at about 9:30 pm at a plaza in Spaldings, and a report was made to them.

An investigation was conducted into both occurrences, and Folkes was arrested and taken into custody.

He reportedly later admitted to having committed both acts, and was charged on Thursday, February 16.

His court date is being finalised.