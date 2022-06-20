‘Fat Head’ and ‘Big Foot’ from most wanted list surrender in St James | Loop Jamaica

Two men who were listed among the most wanted by the St James police last week have since surrendered themselves to law enforcers.

The two, both of St James addresses, have been identified as 22-year-old unemployed, Tajay Clarke, otherwise called ‘Fat Head’, of Salt Spring; and Christopher Campbell, also called ‘Big Foot’, of Paradise Crescent, Norwood.

Clarke has since been charged with two counts of murder and illegal possession of firearm.

He turned himself in to the police, accompanied by his lawyer, on Friday.

The following day, Campbell turned himself in to the police in the St Elizabeth division.

He was being sought for murder by the St James police.