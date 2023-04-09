Fatal crash on Galina road, St Mary hours before cop collision there Loop Jamaica

Fatal crash on Galina road, St Mary hours before cop collision there
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Sunday Apr 09

Jamaica News

Man dies from single-vehicle bang-up on Friday night

Loop News

9 hrs ago

A man died of injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle bang-up on the Galina main road in St Mary on Friday night.

The deceased is 49-year-old Steve Benjamin of Jacks River in St Mary.

Reports are that about 8:25 pm, Benjamin was driving a white Toyota motorcar along the Galina main road when the vehicle hit an embankment and overturned.

Benjamin sustained multiple injuries to his body and was assisted to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash occurred hours before a police officer was injured in a crash on the same roadway on Saturday.

The cop was reportedly riding a motorcycle assigned to the constabulary, when it collided with a Toyota motorcar along the roadway.

The lawman remains admitted in hospital.

