Fatal crash on Washington Boulevard in St Andrew Loop Jamaica

A man identified only as Trevor White died from injuries he sustained in a vehicular crash at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Molynes Road in St Andrew on Sunday morning, December 4.

Reports are that about 5:45 am, the driver of a Ford motor truck was travelling westerly along the roadway when he felt an impact to his vehicle.

The driver subsequently pulled off the roadway and realised that he had hit an individual.

The Duhaney Park police were called to the scene.

The injured man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the motor truck was breathalysed and the vehicle was seized by the police.

The driver was also warned for prosecution.

An investigation continues into the incident.-