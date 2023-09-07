FATAL DEFIANCE: Man killed while awaiting breakfast at restaurant Loop Jamaica

A man was shot and killed by a lone gunman while awaiting breakfast that he ordered at a restaurant in his Westmoreland community on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Ojay Davidson, who was of a Church Lincoln, Grange Hill, Westmoreland address.

Davidson was reportedly on bail on a charge of murder. One of the conditions of his bail was that he should not be in Westmoreland.

Reports are that about 8am, Davidson went to a restaurant in Grange Hill where he ordered breakfast and went outside while waiting on the meal.

During his wait, he was pounced upon by a lone gunman, who opened fire at him.

Davidson reportedly sustained multiple gunshot injuries and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

No motive for the deadly attack has yet been ascertained.