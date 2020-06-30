Latest News
Home » Latest News » Fatal police shooting in St Andrew

Fatal police shooting in St Andrew

Thirty-four-year-old Latoya Monte of a Maxfield Avenue address was fatally shot during an alleged confrontation with the police on Monday. The police say the shooting occurred about 6:50 p.m. along East Bloomsbury Road in St Andrew….

Fatal police shooting in St Andrew

Thirty-four-year-old Latoya Monte of a Maxfield Avenue address was fatally shot during an alleged confrontation with the police on Monday. The police say the shooting occurred about 6:50 p.m. along East Bloomsbury Road in St Andrew….

Copyright 2010 - Jamaica Inquirer