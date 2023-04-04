Father accused of fatally stabbing teen daughter now in custody Loop Jamaica

The father who is accused of fatally stabbing his 17-year-old daughter Shedeque Calvert is now in the custody of the police.

The man was placed under police guard after he was taken to the hospital for treatment on Tuesday, the police said.

Reports from the Elletson Road police are that about 1:30 am, the man was was found unconscious with his throat and both wrists slashed. He was taken to hospital where he is currently being treated.

He was being sought by the police after a dispute developed between him and the teenager on Sunday, during which a knife was used to inflict a wound to her chest.

She was taken to the hospital where she died while receiving treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.