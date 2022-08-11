Father and son arrested after chopping incident in Portland Loop Jamaica

Father and son arrested after chopping incident in Portland Loop Jamaica
Father and son arrested after chopping incident in Portland

Two man accused of chopping man during dispute

A father and son have been charged with wounding with Intent following a chopping incident in Belmont district, Portland on Sunday, August 07.

They are; 55-year-old Hue Beckford and 23-year-old Daniel Beckford, both of Belmont district.

Reports are that at about 5:30 pm, the complainant had a dispute with another man during which the Beckfords intervened and used a machete to chop him several times. The police were summoned and the complainant was taken to the hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

Hue and Daniel were subsequently arrested and charged. Their court date is being arranged. –

