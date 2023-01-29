Father of murdered Enterprise man: We tried to guide him

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

File photo –

The father of a murdered Chaguanas man, Kurt Ali, says despite repeated attempts to talk to his son about his lifestyle, he did not heed his warnings.

Ali, 30, was found with gunshot wounds to his head on Tuesday morning on Alexander Street, Union Village, Felicity.

A district medical officer visited the scene and declared him dead.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Friday, Ali’s father, Roger Ali, admitted that while his son supported himself by selling marijuana, he was not violent or known as a troublemaker.

Ali said he and other relatives also did their best to guide him on a more lawful path by getting a job.

“My son was a nice loving boy, but he got caught up and went on the streets and ended up hustling marijuana.

“His mother and I talked to him about a hundred occasions that’s not the right way to go, we used to tell him to get a little job.

“It aint looking like he used to listen to us, if he did used to listen to us then this wouldn’t be the outcome.”

The elder Ali said he last spoke with his son two Fridays before when he was told that a friend working with the Port of Spain City Corporation would help him find a job.

“I was really happy to hear that.

“It told him it was good and I was willing to help him in anyway possible to make sure that happened.”

He also lamented the spate of murders in TT and felt that given the current rate of murders there may be no young people left in the coming years.

Asked what advice he had for young men engaged in criminal activities, Ali said while he could make suggestions to them, he did not feel they would listen.

“I can’t give these fellas any advice, these fellas have their own mind and way of thinking.

“Even if I give them advice and tell them that’s not the right way to live, they won’t listen to me.”

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III are continuing enquiries.

NewsAmericasNow.com