Father Patrick too good for Duke in None Such Sprint | Loop Jamaica

FATHER PATRICK on Saturday broke smartly at odds of 10-1 and chased topweight DUKE off the lead to land the six-furlong None Such Sprint at Caymanas Park, reversing back-to-back losses against his in-form rival, who weakened into third midway the last half-furlong.

After missing the break in consecutive losses to DUKE, speedy FATHER PATRICK quickly challenged the grey after a furlong and easily led his rival into the lane with Oshane Nugent saving his mount for the stretch run.

FATHER PATRICK quickened away from DUKE, leaving stablemate ROJORN DI PILOT to win the battle for second.

Nugent, who had earlier won aboard Richard Azan’s two-year-old, RAINSVILLE, at a mile in the second event, was a length and a quarter clear at the finish as FATHER PATRICK won in 1:11.4.

Meanwhile, Jason DaCosta extended his lead to approximately $1.5 million over two-time defending champion Anthony Nunes in their battle atop the trainers’ stakes standings.

Nunes’ only winner on the 10-race card was HE CAN DANCE, who beat his rival’s down-in-class MY TIME NOW into third in the sixth event. However, victories by favourites TOMOHAWK, BILLY WHIZZ and I AM FRED moved DaCosta clear of Nunes.

Parchment, who closed the card aboard I AM FRED, had earlier booted home 27-1 outsider, ZION, beating CLARA’S VISION in a driving finish to share the day’s riding honours with Nugent.

Racing continues at the weekend with Saturday-Sunday meets.