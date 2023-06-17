FATHER’S Day SPECIAL! SSP Hewitt’s son speaks touchingly of late dad Loop Jamaica

Courageous, brave, patriotic, loving and legendary were words that constantly came from the lips of those paying tribute to the late Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Delroy Hewitt.

Both serving and retired members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), dignitaries, as well as friends and family members, were among the well-wishers who filled Boulevard Baptist Church in St Andrew on Saturday to bid final farewell at the funeral service for the law enforcer who was said to have delivered “41 quality and heroic years of service to the people of Jamaica”.

Hewitt died on Sunday, May 7 in Florida, United States after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

One of the seemingly touching tributes at the over three-hour-long service of thanksgiving was from Hewitt’s son, Franz, who spoke on behalf of his children.

The tribute was even more touching because Hewitt was laid to rest a day before the global celebration of Father’s Day.

“As many have said, first and foremost, daddy was a protector and defender and a warrior. That was his calling and he answered it all his life,” Franz said of his crime-fighter dad.

Yet, Franz said while growing up, his father did not show the “tough cop” side to his children.

“To us, he was just daddy. He always kept the career crime-fighting side separate from us, and that was perhaps his way of protecting us,” Franz recalled.

He recounted that in February of this year when he visited Hewitt in Jamaica, he (Hewitt) appeared well, though he complained of stomach pain. Franz said he thought “it would blow over”.

A month later, Franz said Hewitt was in Florida, and he (Hewitt) advised his son that he had lost 30 pounds.

“I was very afraid,” the grieving son admitted, adding that tests later showed Hewitt had a mass on his pancreas.

Franz said he kept hope alive that it would not be the dreaded cancer.

“I told him, ‘Daddy, you can’t die, I still have to give you grandchildren’…,” Hewitt’s son recalled, with his voice cracking as he spoke.

When Hewitt became ill, Franz said he confided in a relative that he was not afraid to die.

“Daddy, we love you and we will miss you always. Rest in Peace,” said Franz in concluding his tribute.

Hewitt enlisted in the JCF on March 16, 1972, and retired on December 1, 2013.

From the standpoint of his colleagues, Hewitt was eulogised as having been courageous and a policeman who loved children.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of Administration, Richard Stewart, who represented Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, said Hewitt’s over 40-year career and leadership in the constabulary was marked “with some attributes that we will continue to speak about in years to come”.

Added Stewart: “He (Hewitt) was courageous; he was a man of resolve, and a man with fortitude.

“He was very close to his community and filled with sympathy for the oppressed.”

Leon Rose, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), described Hewitt as soft-spoken and vintage, but was known as a “nightmare” to the criminals.

“For over 41 years, he dedicated a life of service to the maintenance of law and order to this nation with the zest and zeal that aptly qualify him for the mantra of patriot for the cause,” said Rose.

Chairman of the Police Officers’ Association (POA), Senior Superintendent Wayne Cameron, remembered how gang leaders feared Hewitt.

“Sunday morning (police) operations were some of his (Hewitt’s) favourites. When he led his operations, he told the community the purpose of his presence, who he was searching for, and the reason he was searching for those individuals,” Cameron recalled.

“If he (Hewitt) didn’t find the target, out of fear, that suspect would be at the station later asking for the SSP,” he added.

Cameron noted that Hewitt often met with area leaders who often organised community meetings and worked alongside him in keeping the community safe.

“Delroy Hewitt loved children. He demonstrated this passion by going as far as paving the way for inner-city children to get into tertiary institutions.

“He (Hewitt) made it his business to go after criminals who targeted women and children,” Cameron recounted.

He also recalled “when a particular human rights group came at Delroy and a couple of other officers… insisting that they not be promoted because of their tough stance against gangsters.

“These officers were able to weather the storm, coming out elevated and victorious,” declared Cameron.