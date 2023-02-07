Faulkland FC finally secure a victory in Jamaica Premier League Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Faulkland FC edged Chapelton Maroons 1-0 on the final day of matchday 13 of the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) – powered by Digicel – on Monday to secure their first victory of the season.

The match was the opening game of a doubleheader at Jamaica College’s Ashenheim Stadium.

Neil Clarke scored the lone goal in the 77th minute to lift Faulkland from the bottom of the 14-team table and handed Brazilian coach Clovis de Oliviera a losing start in Jamaica.

Faulkland are now second-from-the-bottom on six points, while Chapelton remained on three points, rooted in the last spot.

In the second game at the venue, Portmore United and Molynes United battled to a 1-1 draw. Shanario Dennis fired Molynes United in front in the 22nd minute but Emelio Rousseau rammed home from just outside the box in the 57th minute for a share of the points.

Portmore stayed in eighth spot on 19 points while Molynes United slipped a spot to 12th on 16 points.

On Sunday, red-hot striker Trivante Stewart netted a hattrick enabling Mount Pleasant FC to open up a four-point lead atop the table.

Stewart got his goals in the 40th, 50th, and 55th minutes as Mount Pleasant thrashed Dunbeholden FC 3-0 at Drax Hall in St Ann.

It was Stewart’s 13th goal of the season and he now sits three goals clear of Cavalier’s Colin Anderson on 10 goals.

The Theodore Whitmore-coached Mount Pleasant which notched their ninth win from 13 games, moved to 30 points while St Catherine-based Dunbeholden are sixth on 19 points after suffering their fourth loss.

Cavalier lost ground on the leader Mount Pleasant following a 0-0 draw with Montego Bay United at the Ashenheim Stadium.

Despite holding onto their second spot on 26 points, they have fallen four points adrift.

The Donovan Duckie-coached Montego Bay United missed a penalty and a chance to snatch three points and remained in 10th spot on 16 points.

Leonardo Foggarty’s tame spot-kick was easily gobbled up by Cavalier’s goalkeeper Vino Barclett in the 26th minute.

Former champions Arnett Gardens came from behind to beat arch-rivals Tivoli Gardens 2-1, also at the Ashenheim Stadium, to consolidate third spot on 24 points.

Tivoli Gardens remained in ninth spot with 16 points.

Nakeel Wright scored a long-range beauty for Tivoli Gardens in the 18th minute but Arnett Gardens struck back as veteran Fabian Reid converted a penalty on the stroke of halftime before Shai Smith, for the second game running, found the clincher firing home in the 62nd minute.

Meanwhile in a fiery encounter at the Wembley Centre of Excellence in Clarendon in which a police officer fired a shot, Vere United clipped Harbour View 1-0 courtesy of a Lamard Neil’s strike in the second minute.

Vere United gained a spot to 11th place on 13 points while Harbour View stayed in fifth spot on 19 points.

But before the game was completed members of the police force and the Harbour View coaching staff got into a tangle following the expulsion of one of their members who it is alleged refused to leave the venue as stipulated. In an attempt to calm the situation, a police officer fired a warning shot.

It was also reported that a reporter who was videoing the incident was allegedly assaulted by a Harbour View player.

Also on Sunday, Waterhouse FC and Humble Lion battled to a 0-0 draw at Effortville in a result that did very little for both teams. Waterhouse stayed in seventh spot with 18 points with Humble Lion remaining in fourth spot with 21 points.

MATCHDAY 13 RESULTS

SundayCavalier 0 Montego Bay 0Dunbeholden 0 Mount Pleasant 3Vere 1 Harbour View 0Humble Lion 0 Waterhouse 0Tivoli 1 vs Arnett 2

MondayPortmore United 1 Molynes 1Chapelton 0 Faukland 1

NewsAmericasNow.com