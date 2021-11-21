Fayval Williams to participate in CXC Ministerial Summit on Education | Loop Jamaica

Education Minister Fayval Williams is slated to participate in the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) Inaugural Ministerial Summit on Educational Assessment, a virtual event, on Tuesday, November 23.

The event is to be held under the theme ‘Facilitating Transformation Through Assessment’, and is to engage education policymakers from across the region in high-level dialogue.

The agenda includes keynote addresses and roundtable discussions where participants will explore the curriculum policy in various territories, with particular emphasis on new topical areas for learning, approaches in teaching and strategies for assessment.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St Vincent and the Grenadines is to discuss the importance of history to regional integration and development in his opening keynote address, and remarks are to be delivered on behalf of Dr Carla Barnett, Secretary General, CARICOM Secretariat, on CXC’s role in the broader development framework for the region.

Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, Chairman of CXC, and Dr Wayne Wesley, Registrar and CEO, CXC, are both slated to address the summit on behalf of CXC, while Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin, Vice-Chancellor XI, University of Guyana, is to act as master of ceremonies for the opening exercise.

Professor Alan Cobley of the University of the West Indies (UWI) and Chair of CXC’s History Taskforce is to deliver a special presentation on the topic, ‘The philosophy, intent and structure of the proposed history syllabuses’.

The regional ministers of education and other ministry officials are to share their perspectives and national experiences during three roundtable discussions that are scheduled for the Ministerial Summit.

In the first roundtable discussion, Dr Lovell Francis, Trinidad and Tobago High Commissioner to South Africa, and Francis Fonseca, Minister of Education, Culture, Science and Technology, Belize, are to explore the question of ‘What are the implications of making history compulsory in secondary schools?’

Mercedes Mateo-Berganza, Division Chief, Education Division, IADB, is to deliver a special presentation on learning losses and skills for the future.

In roundtable two, Fayval Williams, Jamaica’s Minister of Education, Youth and Information, along with Dr Didacus Jules, Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), and Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Minister of Education, Trinidad and Tobago, are to share their views on the topic: ‘What have we learned about our education systems during the COVID-19 pandemic? What have been our responses nationally and why?’

The third roundtable is to ask the question: ‘What can CXC do to enhance curriculum delivery and assessment practices in the region’s education systems during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, and how will this impact CXC’s strategy?’ This topic is to be addressed by Santia Bradshaw, Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training in Barbados; Dr Priya D Manickchand, Minister of Education, Guyana; Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers, Minister of Education and Social Development, Anguilla; and Rachel Marshall Taylor, Minister of Education, Youth, Culture and Library Services, Turks and Caicos Islands.

The discussions around critical education transformation issues which affect the region’s education system are expected positively impact the development of both CXC and the region.