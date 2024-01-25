February 8 return to court for Jolyan Silvera Loop Jamaica

Defence attorney Peter Champagnie speaks on the politician’s first day in court

Defence lawyer King’s Counsel Peter Champagnie has confirmed that February 8 has been set for the next court hearing in relation to the murder case against former Member of Parliament (MP) for Western St Mary, Jolyan Silvera.

Jolyan is charged with the murder of his wife Melissa last November.

Jolyan and Melissa Silvera

Speaking on Thursday on the grounds of the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston after Silvera’s first appearance in the matter, Champagnie said he is still awaiting further documents that are relevant to the case.

In the accompanying video he outlined the position from the defence’s perspective.