February 8 return to court for Jolyan Silvera Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
February 8 return to court for Jolyan Silvera Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Four of seven St Mary escapees now recaptured

Aidonia wishes late son Khaliff happy birthday in moving IG post

LeBron James makes NBA All-Star team for record 20th time

February 8 return to court for Jolyan Silvera

J’ca welcomes European delegation for game-changing investment talks

Salah starts rehab on injured hamstring and eyes return to Africa Cup

Pan Jamaica rebrands iconic New Kingston HQ

Reggae Boyz learn their group assignment in 2026 World Cup qualifying

No media rep allowed in court for Jolyan Silvera’s first appearance

National Budget reduced by $2.5 billion

Friday Jan 26

20°C
Jamaica News

Defence attorney Peter Champagnie speaks on the politician’s first day in court

Loop News

6 hrs ago

Peter Champagnie On The Jolyan Silvera Court Appearance

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Defence attorney Peter Champagnie speaks on the politician’s first day in court

Defence lawyer King’s Counsel Peter Champagnie has confirmed that February 8 has been set for the next court hearing in relation to the murder case against former Member of Parliament (MP) for Western St Mary, Jolyan Silvera.

Jolyan is charged with the murder of his wife Melissa last November.

Jolyan and Melissa Silvera

Speaking on Thursday on the grounds of the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston after Silvera’s first appearance in the matter, Champagnie said he is still awaiting further documents that are relevant to the case.

In the accompanying video he outlined the position from the defence’s perspective.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Four of seven St Mary escapees now recaptured

Jamaica News

Aidonia wishes late son Khaliff happy birthday in moving IG post

Sport

LeBron James makes NBA All-Star team for record 20th time

More From

Jamaica News

US gov’t issues travel advisory to Jamaica over medical concerns

The Government of the United States through its State Department recently issued a warning to its citizens via a travel advisory to be careful when travelling to Jamaica due to medical concerns and cr

Sport

Reggae Boyz learn their group assignment in 2026 World Cup qualifying

See also

Jamaica’s national football team, the Reggae Boyz, has been placed in Group E for the Concacaf qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The draw, which took place on Thursday at FIFA’s headquarters in

Jamaica News

Aidonia wishes late son Khaliff happy birthday in moving IG post

Fans and followers are offering their support to dancehall artiste Aidonia after he shared in a moving Instagram post on Thursday that he still misses his late son Khalif Lawrence on what would have b

Jamaica News

Harry and Meghan attend Bob Marley biopic premiere in Jamaica

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, created a buzz with their unexpected appearance at the world premiere of the Bob Marley biopic ‘One Love’ in Jamaica on Tuesday, Ja

Jamaica News

WATCH: Peter Bunting declares his bid for South Manchester seat

Opposition Senator Peter Bunting has announced his intention to make another bid for a seat in the House of Representatives, declaring that he intends to contest the South Manchester seat for the Peop

Jamaica News

Jamaica’s mangroves being strengthened under four-year project

Jamaica’s mangrove ecosystem is being strengthened under a project being implemented by the Forestry Department over a four-year period.
The Jamaica Mangroves Plus Project, which began in late 2023

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols